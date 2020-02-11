Samsung's much-awaited Unpacked 2020 event is only a couple of hours away. Even though we already know a lot about the upcoming Galaxy S20 family and Galaxy Buds+, there is still a lot we're not sure about, like whether or not the clamshell Z Flip will just make a brief appearance or if we'll have a real launch date, price, and more specific details about it.

Unpacked is scheduled to start at 11AM PST, which corresponds to 2PM EST, 7PM in London, 8PM in most of Europe, and 12:30AM (past midnight) in New Delhi.

You can watch the event on Samsung's site and follow it on Twitter, but we've also embedded the YouTube livestream below, to make things easier for you. Keep an eye on Android Police too, as we'll be covering all the announcements and sharing everything we know about Samsung's upcoming flagships.