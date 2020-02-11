The battle between Huawei and the U.S. government over spying allegations shows no signs of stopping. Last month, the Department of Commerce attempted to place more trade limits on Huawei, and now the federal government is claiming Huawei has back doors in various cell networks across the world.

Per a report from The Wall Street Journal, U.S. officials are warning that Huawei can covertly access mobile phone networks worldwide through the use of back doors designed for use by law enforcement, and has apparently had this capability for more than a decade. U.S. officials reportedly kept the information classified until late last year, when details were presented to the United Kingdom, Germany, and other allied countries.

Huawei denied the allegations, as it has denied all previous reports of spying. "We emphatically reject these latest allegations. Again, groundless accusations are being repeated without providing any kind of concrete evidence," the company said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.

Of course, the U.S. government could take this as a lesson that creating back doors in communications and encryption for law enforcement can lead to unintended security flaws, but somehow I don't think this will change officials' minds.