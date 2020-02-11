Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is now official as the first formal announcement at Samsung's Unpacked event, before even the Galaxy S20 series. The company is "changing the shape of the future" with the Galaxy Z Flip. The new folding phone, featuring a folding glass display, will be available starting this Friday the 14th, beginning at $1380.

Offering "the ultimate immersive experience," the Z Flip is a folding phone with a 6.7" glass display that Samsung falls an "Infinity Flex Display." The company also claims it's legit, actual folding glass — not plastic, as with previous devices like the Galaxy Fold. Samsung says it can be folded and unfolded over 200,000 times. Samsung has been mum on official specs so far, but it was previously rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 855, not the latest 865 that the S20 series gets.

The new "Hideaway Hinge" has a spring-loaded mechanism that lets you set it to specific angles for taking photos, plus a "fiber shield" that protects the phone's display from ingress of dust and other contaminants, an issue that seriously impacted the previous Galaxy Fold before it was redesigned. The outer face also has a "cover display" that shows real time notifications and other details.

Galaxy Z Flip owners will get complimentary access to YouTube Premium for some period of time.

The phone comes in three colors: Mirror Purple, and Mirror Black, and Mirror Gold.

Developing... refresh for more coverage.