One of the most unique software features in Google's Pixel devices is Live Caption, a feature that creates captions on-device for any audio being played — including videos, calls, and anything else. It's something that no other Android OEM has duplicated, until now.

Samsung announced at its Unpacked 2020 event that the Galaxy S20 series will have a live caption feature. It was initially an extremely brief mention, as part of the S20's integration with Google Duo, but Hiroshi Lockheimer from the Android team later came back on stage to confirm the feature would work system-wide, just as it does on Pixels.