- ...
-
7
10.
Think the S20 livestream looks mediocre? It’s because Samsung is filming it on S20s
-
3
11.
Samsung will keep the Galaxy S10 series in production, drop prices by $150
-
1
12.
Samsung's Galaxy S20 will have Pixel-like Live Caption feature
-
0
13.
Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners getting exclusive Netflix bonus content
-
0
14.
Samsung says Galaxy S owners are now waiting longer than ever to upgrade their phones
- View All 14 Articles In This Series
One of the most unique software features in Google's Pixel devices is Live Caption, a feature that creates captions on-device for any audio being played — including videos, calls, and anything else. It's something that no other Android OEM has duplicated, until now.
Samsung announced at its Unpacked 2020 event that the Galaxy S20 series will have a live caption feature. It was initially an extremely brief mention, as part of the S20's integration with Google Duo, but Hiroshi Lockheimer from the Android team later came back on stage to confirm the feature would work system-wide, just as it does on Pixels.
Comments