There are two things Samsung is known for when it comes to trading in phones for its latest flagships: You can run into some serious issues, but Samsung gives insane values in the name of making a sale. This trend looks set to hold true for the Galaxy S20, as well, with Samsung offering up to $700 on trade-ins, including $600 for dissatisfied Pixel 4 owners, and $300 for both the Pixel 3 and 3a series. That can get you a Galaxy S20 for as little as $300.

Trade-in values from Samsung's site.

Samsung has narrowed the range of phones it's willing to accept for trade-ins, though. For the Note10, the company was pushing back as far as 2015 for acceptable trade-ins, but this year the list is much shorter:

Google

Pixel 4/4 XL: $600

Pixel 3/3 XL: $300

Pixel 3a/3a XL: $300

Apple

iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max: $700

iPhone XS/XS Max: $600

iPhone 11: $600

iPhone 8 Plus: $300

Samsung

Galaxy Note10/Note10+: $700

Galaxy S10/S10+: $600

Galaxy S9+: $300

Galaxy S10e: $300

Galaxy Note9: $300

These trade-in values should be valid for both unlocked and carrier-branded versions of these phones, and with it you can net a Galaxy S20 for as little as just $300, an S20+ for $500, or a Galaxy S20 Ultra for a slightly-less-eye-watering $700, plus up to $200 in instant credit for Samsung's store, depending on which you pick up. Carrier financing can also defer the up-front cost further after your discount.

To snag this deal, just head to Samsung's site and "reserve" a device, selecting a trade-in option. But keep in mind, Samsung's track record with these trade-ins isn't the best, though at least you're getting more value than other companies are willing to give.