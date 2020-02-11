This year's Galaxy flagship smartphones are more expensive than ever. If you can't quite stomach the increased price tags, there is some good news: the Galaxy S10 series isn't going anywhere. Similar to what Apple has been doing for years, the previous models will continue being manufactured, and will be sold at lower prices.

Samsung typically discontinues the previous Galaxy S line once the new versions are introduced, but the S10e, S10, and S10+ will all continue production. Not only that, but the prices on each model are being reduced by $150 — the S10e will come down to $599, the S10 will be $749, and the S10+ will cost $849. That's still not as low as the prices during last year's Black Friday sales, when each model was $200 off, but this cut will be permanent.

The continued production of the S10 series also seems to explain the lack of a budget 'e' model, like last year's Galaxy S10e ⁠— the entire S10 series is now the budget option. Perhaps this will translate to a longer support life, but we'll have to wait and see about that.