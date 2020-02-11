Out of all of Google's recent messaging efforts, at least one has been an actual hit, reaching near-ubiquity for Android users: Duo. The video messaging app/service has also caught Samsung's attention, and the company has just announced that Duo will see direct integration into Samsung's Galaxy S20.

Rumors surrounding the change first started last month when the Korea Herald reported that Samsung's upcoming phones would see Duo integration, and hidden Duo-related assets were also spotted in a Samsung Messages teardown, corroborating the rumors. But today's announcement makes it official.

You can access Google Duo on the Galaxy S20 directly from the dialer itself, sort of like you can on Google's Pixels, triggering a video call in full HD quality (data and speeds willing) with up to eight people, and it even works with the wide-angle camera. All you really need to go with it is someone to call.