Netflix took a bit of stage time at Samsung's Unpacked show to announce itself as the smartphone maker's exclusive mobile entertainment partner. This will mean that original series creators will be using Galaxy S20 devices to show off behind-the-scenes material and Galaxy smartphone owners will be able to access all of it for free.

In addition to BTS videos, there will be other pieces of bonus content available via Samsung Daily — the home screen panel to the left that replaces Bixby Home — and various other channels for series including Narcos: Mexico, Sintonia, Elite, and Netflix is a Joke comedy specials.

We don't quite know if this will also mean extra technological features as well for Galaxy phones. For example, all of the Galaxy S and Note flagships from the past few years have supported HDR streaming, but only an LG phone has Dolby Vision for Netflix.

Netflix and/or Samsung may publish information which we'll update with at a later point.