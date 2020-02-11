- ...
-
10
10.
Think the S20 livestream looks mediocre? It’s because Samsung is filming it on S20s
-
6
11.
Samsung will keep the Galaxy S10 series in production, drop prices by $150
-
1
12.
Samsung's Galaxy S20 will have Pixel-like Live Caption feature
-
2
13.
Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners getting exclusive Netflix bonus content
-
2
14.
Samsung says Galaxy S owners are now waiting longer than ever to upgrade their phones
- View All 14 Articles In This Series
Netflix took a bit of stage time at Samsung's Unpacked show to announce itself as the smartphone maker's exclusive mobile entertainment partner. This will mean that original series creators will be using Galaxy S20 devices to show off behind-the-scenes material and Galaxy smartphone owners will be able to access all of it for free.
In addition to BTS videos, there will be other pieces of bonus content available via Samsung Daily — the home screen panel to the left that replaces Bixby Home — and various other channels for series including Narcos: Mexico, Sintonia, Elite, and Netflix is a Joke comedy specials.
We don't quite know if this will also mean extra technological features as well for Galaxy phones. For example, all of the Galaxy S and Note flagships from the past few years have supported HDR streaming, but only an LG phone has Dolby Vision for Netflix.
Netflix and/or Samsung may publish information which we'll update with at a later point.
- Source:
- Samsung
Comments