The Mate 30 Pro was first unveiled in September last year, and it's another hugely impressive piece of kit from Chinese tech giant Huawei. The problem is, few people outside of China have had the opportunity to buy one thanks to the US trade ban that is preventing it from being launched with Google apps and services. There's been no movement on that, unfortunately, but Huawei is making its most recent flagship available in the UK regardless.

Despite arguably class-leading camera performance, the powerful Kirin 990 5G chip, rapid charging, and luxurious build quality, the Mate 30 Pro is a hard sell in European markets with no official access to the Play Store or any of Google's first-party apps and services. Access to popular apps like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will be facilitated via third-party app stores like Amazon's, but it remains to be seen if that will be enough to entice potential buyers, even those loyal to the Huawei brand.

You might think competitive pricing would be a good idea, and yet it's going to cost £899 for the 8/256GB configuration. Early purchasers will get a Huawei Watch GT 2 (Sport Edition) and a pair of FreeBuds 3 thrown in to sweeten the deal, at least. Pre-registration opens February 11 and the phone will go on sale on February 20. The Space Silver color will be your only option, available from Carphone Warehouse.