Some people fly on planes. Other people fly in their dreams. And while we'd have some idea of how it'd feel to be up there looking down on the world, thank goodness for the advent of camera-equipped satellites to give us the best views of our planet. And if you happen to like a good satellite image as your phone's wallpaper, you're now spoiled for choice as Google Earth has added over a thousand high-quality images available for download from its Earth View Gallery.

The addition brings the collection up to over 2,500 images. Google has also revamped its gallery view in collaboration with Germany-based Ubilabs where you can sort views by color or region. Most pictures are in 1800 x 1200 resolution, though Google states that it has exported images in 4K.

You can check out the new images and slip into a "leanback" slideshow mode at the source links below.