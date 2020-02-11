The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup is finally here, and it's the most expensive Galaxy S series yet. The entry-level Galaxy S20 starts at $1,000, while the S20+ will set you back $1,200. To top it all off, the S20 Ultra costs $1,400 — you might need to sell a kidney for that one.

Of course, those are just the retail prices. Stores and carriers will often have pre-order and/or launch day discounts for new Samsung devices, so depending on what network you're subscribed to (or willing to switch to), you might be able to get the phones at a better price.

In this post, we'll sum up the prices of all the S20 phones at each major retailer and carrier in the United States.

A word from our sponsor Spigen has once again released a bold case lineup, this time for the all-new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra. Spigen strives to deliver quality protection packed into a slim frame, wrapped in timeless designs made to last. Discover cases ranging from bold and sleek, to simple and clear, or strong and classic. Check out the full collection for Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra, now at Amazon.

Samsung

If you buy an S20 directly from Samsung's website, you'll be paying full price: $1,000 for the Galaxy S20, $1,200 for the S20+, and $1,400 for the S20 Ultra. There is a nice bonus for pre-orders, though. Buying an S20 will get you $100 of credit towards Samsung's online store, the S10+ will get you $150, and the S20 Ultra will get you $200. That's money you can put towards smart home stuff, a new Galaxy Watch, earbuds, or anything else Samsung sells.

If you want to roll the dice on a trade-in (Samsung's program isn't perfect), you can get up to $700 towards your purchase if you send in your old phone. Here are some of the estimated trade-in values for devices that can still turn on and have no physical screen/camera cracks:

Galaxy Note10/Note10+: $700

Galaxy S10/S10+: $600

Galaxy S9+: $300

Galaxy S10e: $300

Galaxy Note9: $300

iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max: $700

iPhone XS/XS Max: $600

iPhone 11: $600

iPhone 8 Plus: $300

Pixel 4/4 XL: $600

Pixel 3/3 XL: $300

Pixel 3a/3a XL: $300

Those are much better prices than you would be able to sell most of those phones for, especially the S10 series (since they're now outdated).

AT&T

AT&T will be selling the S20 series for full price, but with the option of payment plans. The Galaxy S20 will be $33.34/mo, the S20+ will be $40/mo, and the S20 Ultra will be $46.67/mo. Those payments are stretched across 30 months.

The S20 and S20+ will have access to AT&T's sub-6GHz 5G network, and the S20 Ultra will support both the sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G+ networks (the latter is mainly in high-traffic areas, like arenas and campuses). Customers who sign up for an AT&T Unlimited Extra and AT&T Unlimited Elite plan can get a Galaxy S20 5G free (or a Galaxy S20+ 5G starting at $200) when they port a line, buy on a qualifying installment plan, and trade-in an eligible smartphone.

Verizon

Pre-orders for the S20 series on Verizon will start on February 21st at 12:01am Eastern Time, and they should be stocked in physical stores in time for the March 6th release date. All models will work on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network.

As with AT&T, Verizon isn't selling the phones at a discount, but you can pay them off in installment plans. The S20 will be $41.66/mo, the S20+ will cost $49.99/mo, and the S20 Ultra will be $58.33/mo. Those plans are spread across 24 months, with a 0% APR. You'll also get $200 in Samsung credit if you pre-order an S20+ or S20 Ultra.

T-Mobile

The Galaxy S20 series is also coming to T-Mobile, and all models will support the carrier's low and mid-band 5G (the S20 Ultra will also work with mmWave 5G). Pricing is similar to other carriers: $41.67/mo for the S20, $50/mo for the S20+, and $58.34/mo for the S20 Ultra (all across 24 months).

Pre-orders for the phones start on February 20th at 9:01pm Pacific Time, and regular sales start March 6th.

Visible

Visible, the digital-only carrier using Verizon's network, will start selling the phones on March 6th. Prices are also a bit cheaper than MSRP: the S20 will be $984 ($16 off), while the S20+ will be $1,176 ($24 off). However, the carrier will not be offering pre-orders, nor will it be selling the S20 Ultra.

Visible says it will introduce a special offer for anyone buying a Galaxy S20, so stay tuned for that.

Cricket Wireless

AT&T's prepaid carrier, Cricket Wireless, isn't actually going to sell any S20 phones at launch. AT&T mentioned in a press release that the S20+ will become available on Cricket once a 5G plan becomes available:

Plus, we plan to offer 5G service to Cricket Wireless customers soon using the Samsung Galaxy S20+ on a compatible plan.

On the bright side, all carrier-unlocked versions of the S20 should work just fine on Cricket.