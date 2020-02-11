Article Contents
It's finally here! After all the speculation, photo leaks, and contradicting details surrounding its revolutionary camera system, the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 series has arrived. To keep your new phone safe while also looking great, Spigen has a new case lineup for Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra, with styles ranging from a bold matte black, to simple and crystal clear, and even your favorites that pack the most protection.
Matte black crowd favorites
The great Henry Ford once said, "Any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants so long as it is black." Spigen took the same approach with its new line of Galaxy S20 cases. There's nothing more alluring than seeing a brand new smartphone wrapped in matte black. Here are the new crowd favorites you're going to want to check out.
Spigen Liquid Air and Rugged Armor
The Liquid Air case is the epitome of sleek. Its lightweight build and form-fitting design provide ample protection, while a distinctive diamond pattern etched into the rear panel provides a bit of texture that is as functional as it is captivating.
Spigen was slapping carbon fiber onto phone cases before it was cool, so the light and durable material naturally makes an appearance on the tougher Rugged Armor series. These cases feature Air Cushion Technology for maximum shock absorption and an interior spider-webbed pattern for added resilience, all wrapped up in a multi-textural design inspired by the automotive industry.
Spigen Neo Hybrid
Any long-time Spigen fan will know the Neo Hybrid as the case that made Spigen a household name in phone protection. The Neo Hybrid for the Galaxy S20 series features a classic shock-absorbing TPU exterior with polycarbonate bumper that is slim, light, and stylishly durable.
Spigen Tough Armor
Another timeless classic, the Tough Armor series reigns as the strongest option in any Spigen case lineup. Not only does it pack the most protection while remaining surprisingly slim, Tough Armor is also Spigen's best-selling case across all models. This ultra-protective option features a combination of TPU and polycarbonate for a dual defense against spills and scrapes, while anti-shock protection via Air Cushion Technology provides an additional safeguard from drops.
Clear and simple
Distinct matte black designs and serious rugged cases aren't for everyone. Sometimes, you want protection that provides scratch resistance while still showcasing the charming physique of your phone's original beauty. For these Galaxy S20 purists, Spigen has some cases for you, as well.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid
The Ultra Hybrid has become one of Spigen's best-selling cases for its simplicity, durability, and minimalism. These cases feature a TPU bumper paired with a strong PC back, flaunting the natural essence of the phone underneath without causing unsightly yellowing or distortion. There are also raised bezels around the front display and rear camera assembly, just like on other Spigen options.
Spigen Neo Flex
With Samsung’s displays seemingly getting bigger every year, finding screen protection that fits perfectly to those curved edges can be a difficult and expensive challenge. This prompted Spigen to design an affordable alternative to cover the screens of all Galaxy S20 phones. Built using a unique material, Neo Flex screen protectors can easily cling to a screen once activated with water, making for a simple and convenient installation process.
Spigen's new wireless charger
Along with its series of Galaxy S20 cases, Spigen is bringing a new charging solution to market. The Steadiboost Fast Wireless Charger is a stand that features a sleek collapsable design, allowing owners charge in both vertical and horizontal orientations. Best of all, it supports up to 15W of power transfer, enabling faster charging on compatible devices.
New cases from Ciel
In addition to Spigen's self-branded products, the company's sister brand Ciel also has a refreshed lineup of cases. The best-selling Cecile Series combines the elements of protection with style, all wrapped into delicate floral designs, making them a perfect match for the colorful Galaxy S20 device lineup.
Then there's Ciel’s Color Brick Series, which packs protection with a pop of color, plus they include interchangeable color buttons for extra personalization. A semi-transparent back gives a sneak peek of the phone's true color, while a raised edge around the camera provides added protection.
Invest in premium protection for you Galaxy S20 phone
Although Samsung's new Galaxy S20 series introduces more devices at one time than in previous years, your choices for premium protection have never been easier. All of Spigen's new cases are available to order now at Amazon with more items available soon. That means you can receive your case by the time your Galaxy S20 arrives, allowing you to protect your precious new phone from day one. Check out your options at the links below.
Buy:
- Spigen Liquid Air — $10.99 (Amazon)
- Spigen Rugged Armor — $10.99 (Amazon)
- Spigen Neo Hybrid — $14.99 (Amazon)
- Spigen Tough Armor (Black) — $14.99 (Amazon)
- Spigen Ultra Hybrid — $12.99 (Amazon)
- Spigen Neo Flex screen protectors — $8.99 (Amazon)
- Steadiboost Fast Wireless Charger — $34.99 (Amazon)
- Ciel Cecile Series — $11.99-$12.99 (Amazon)
- Ciel Color Brick Series — $12.99-$13.99 (Amazon)
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Comments