We reviewed the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1 last year, and while it's a bit bulkier than the average Chromebook, it's incredibly well-built and offers a great Chrome OS experience. Now you can buy it for just $349.00 from Best Buy, a savings of $200 from the original MSRP.

The specifications are great for the most part: you get a powerful 15W Intel Core i3-8130U processor, a 14-inch 1080p IPS screen with pen support, 128GB of internal storage, a backlit keyboard, and 4GB of RAM. It would be nice to have a little more RAM, but 4GB still gives you a good experience on Chrome OS, and that shortcoming is a lot easier to accept at this lower price.

A stylus is included, and is stored conveniently under the keyboard, so you don't need to worry about losing it. Overall, this is a great package as long as you're not doing a ton of tasks at once, and you're okay with the added heft of a 4-pound laptop. We have more details about how the laptop performs in our review, if you're interested.