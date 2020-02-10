Hello and welcome to the second Monday of February! We have a fresh batch of deals that are ripe for the taking. Headlining this week, we found even more discounts on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL, plus we tracked down some affordable true wireless earbuds, a powerful wall charger, and a charging cube that should absolutely replace that old power strip crammed behind your TV or under your desk. Let's get started!

Aukey dual 18W USB-C charger: $19.43 ($7.56 off) with on-page coupon

Aukey dual 18W USB-C charger — $19.43, $7.56 off with on-page coupon (Amazon)

This Aukey USB-C charger features two USB-C Power Delivery charging ports that can push up to 30W of power per port or up to 18W of power each when used in tandem. Its compact design and foldable plug allow the charger to easily be carried or stored when not in use. To snag this deal, make sure you click the 20% on-screen coupon before placing it into your cart for checkout.

Anker Soundcore Life P2: $49.99 ($10 off) with on-page coupon

Anker Soundcore Life P2 — $49.99, $10 off with on-page coupon (Amazon)

The Anker Soundcore Life P2s are an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds that feature graphene drivers for improved sound, noise reduction capabilities, an IPX7 waterproof rating, and they can be charged via USB-C. You will also need to check the $10 on-screen coupon before placing these into your cart in order to get the discount.

Anker PowerPort Cube: $16.99 ($9 off)

Anker PowerPort Cube — $16.99, $9 off (Amazon)

If you're still rocking an old-school power strip behind your TV or under your desk, consider picking up this more compact option from Anker. The PowerPort Cube takes up less than 2 ½ cubic inches of space, plus it features 3 AC outlets (1250W maxoutput) and 3 USB ports (18W max output) for all of your electronics. It's also capable of high-speed charging for USB-connected devices via Anker's PowerIQ technology.

Pixel 4 / Pixel 4 XL: $599 ($200 off) / $699 ($200 off)

Pixel 4 / Pixel 4 XL — $599, $200 off (Amazon) / $699, $200 off (Amazon)

If you haven't been keen on taking advantage of the Pixel 4 deals on eBay that we shared recently, you're in luck. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL — both available in Clearly White and Just Black — are now on sale through Amazon. Of course, the Pixel 4 series features Motion Sense, next-generation Google Assistant, and a buttery 90 Hz display that you have to see to believe.