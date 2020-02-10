Traditionally, LG's spring release cycle has been based around the G-series phones. However, signs increasingly point to LG moving the V-series to the spring slot. A new leak from Evan "evleaks" Blass shows the unannounced V60 ThinQ as a translucent render. LG appears to be packing in the cameras and battery capacity this time.

One image is apparently aimed at showing off the phone's quad-microphone setup. That will no doubt aid the V60 in recording video with accurate audio. That's something LG has stressed in the past, so it's more of the same here. The leak also confirms a quad-camera setup on the back of the phone. We can't say what the capabilities of each camera will be, but we're probably looking at a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto at least.

We can also confirm from this leak that the phone will have a hefty 5,000mAh battery, a headphone jack, and no fingerprint sensor on the rear. Presumably, that means another in-display scanner. LG was probably planning to unveil the V60 at MWC later this month, but the company decided to pull out in light of the Coronavirus outbreak. LG will hold an event later to announce its new products.