Fossil is one of the most prominent Wear OS manufacturers around, and, in my opinion, its latest offerings are among the sleekest, most stylish, and feature-packed smartwatches on the market. Whether you're shopping around for your next watch or you're searching for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift for that special someone, now is the perfect time to pick up a Fossil Gen 4 Venture. Several retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Fossil, just slashed its price to a new all-time low of $129 — which represents a savings of $146 off the MSRP or roughly $30 off recent pricing.

The Gen 4 Venture smartwatch is among the manufacturer's most fashion-focused products, and its construction features premium materials such as a metal-finished body, stylish bands, and, on some variants, embedded crystal accents. Fossil's Gen 4 watches are now better than ever as the company recently pushed an update that included new power-saving battery profiles and Wear OS H (based on Android 9 Pie), which were previously available only on Fossil's Gen 5 watches.

This latest price cut only applies to select color combinations, and some of the discounted styles are currently out of stock. Thankfully, we've got a few participating retailers this time. Plus, Fossil watches include easily interchangeable bands, which makes future personalization even easier. Just follow the links below to pick one up from your retailer of choice.