The Wall Street Journal is reporting from sources that a federal district judge will decide against a states' attorneys general lawsuit, effectively approving the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile. The ruling is expected to become public tomorrow and could pave the way for the fourth-largest national wireless carrier to combine with the third-largest.

The substantial real barrier for the $26 billion deal after the FCC and Department of Justice rubber-stamped it were 14 state AGs who determined the existence of the so-called New T-Mobile would remove competition from the market, pass on more costs to consumers, and is endemic of a lax regulatory regime.

Sprint and T-Mobile have made a number of concessions — a 3-year freeze on service plan rates, the divestment of Sprint's prepaid carriers to Dish, and rural infrastructure commitments among others — since they announced their intentions in April of 2018.

While the deal could have been closed after federal approval, the carriers intend to do so after resolving the states' lawsuit. The attorneys general may push their case to the appeals circuit.