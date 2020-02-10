DJI might be the first name you think of when it comes to consumer-grade gimbals and drones. They come with pretty fair price tags on the regular, but several times a year, the company likes to put on the sale. And while the Black Friday and Christmas sales it put on last year eclipse this Valentine's Day one in size, you can still save a chunk of change on some neat gear.

Deals are active through 8:59pm PST on Friday, February 14, for the Osmo Pocket gimbal-stablized mini-camera, the Osmo Action camera, the Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal, its combo accessories kit, and the entry-level Tello drone along with its kit. Sales prices have remained the same from the two previous sales as mentioned. You can also grab these deals at other retailers listed below.