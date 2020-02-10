Welcome to Monday, everyone. Typically sales start off rather slow at the beginning of the week, and yet today there's a surplus of sales to share. Not only are there a bunch of icon packs on sale today, but there's also a wide selection of games, including many from Asmodee Digital, a well-known studio that centers its efforts on creating digital adaptations of popular board games. As always, I've highlighted the standout apps and games in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 46 temporarily free and 59 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Browser N $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Train Away $6.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Digits - Widget shortcut to quickly open apps $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Simple Pro for Facebook & more $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Gallery Pro: Photo Manager & Editor $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. BioAnillaMobile - Bird Control $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. BioCaprinoMobile - Manage your Goats $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. BioOvinoMobile - Manage your cattle Sheep $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Contact Manager $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. Chicken Tournament $3.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Gold Miner Vegas: Nostalgic Arcade Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Night Survivor PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Archery Bow & Arrow : Crazy Shooting Challenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Archery Physics Shooting Challenge FPS $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Diananın Maceraları $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Ocean Go! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Blossom Clicker VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. That level logic 2D PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Forest Clicker - 2020 new game offline $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Magic Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Space Galaxy Wallpaper HD Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Abstract - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Bohemian - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Colored Chalk - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Discolor - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Fresco - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Hero - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Holographic - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. King Blue - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Mountain - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Mural - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Nocturnal - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Luzicon Icon Pack for Nova/Apex/Evie/ADW launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Night Vision - Stealth Green Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Ramka Frame - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Splash Pro - Liquid Wallpaper $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Fakenger Pro (Ad-Free) - Prank chat $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. WhatsMock Pro (Ad-Free) - Prank chat $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
  3. Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Auto TTS $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. N+ Launcher Pro - Nougat 7.0 / Oreo 8.0 / Pie 9.0 $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Smart Call Recorder PREMIUM $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. AndroMoney Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Launcher Plus One Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Learn to play Piano PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Mazetools Soniface $16.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. READ MUSIC PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Blu Escape - Hardcore Platformer $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Dead Synchronicity: TCT $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Fill it ins crosswords PRO- Fill ins word puzzles $3.45 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Stardash - Remastered $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Vestigium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Driving simulator VAZ 2108 SE Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Mystery of Fortune 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. 80 Days $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. City Destructor HD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Raanaa - The Shaman Girl $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Rising Empires 2 - 4X fantasy strategy $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. The Lonely Hacker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Viola and the Spirits of Tintrea $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Abalone - The Official Board Game  $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Agricola All Creatures... $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Braveland Wizard $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Cooking Trip $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. DayD: Through time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Jaipur: A Card Game of Duels $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Katy & Bob: Cake Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Love Letter - Strategy Card Game $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Patchwork The Game $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Potion Explosion $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. Quarto© $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. Royal Roads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. The Slaughter: Act One $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Twilight Struggle $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Amazing Cube Live Wallpaper Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days