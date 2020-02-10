Article Contents
Welcome to Monday, everyone. Typically sales start off rather slow at the beginning of the week, and yet today there's a surplus of sales to share. Not only are there a bunch of icon packs on sale today, but there's also a wide selection of games, including many from Asmodee Digital, a well-known studio that centers its efforts on creating digital adaptations of popular board games. As always, I've highlighted the standout apps and games in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 46 temporarily free and 59 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Browser N $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Train Away $6.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Digits - Widget shortcut to quickly open apps $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Simple Pro for Facebook & more $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gallery Pro: Photo Manager & Editor $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BioAnillaMobile - Bird Control $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- BioCaprinoMobile - Manage your Goats $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- BioOvinoMobile - Manage your cattle Sheep $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Contact Manager $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Chicken Tournament $3.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gold Miner Vegas: Nostalgic Arcade Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Night Survivor PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Archery Bow & Arrow : Crazy Shooting Challenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Archery Physics Shooting Challenge FPS $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Diananın Maceraları $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ocean Go! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Blossom Clicker VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- That level logic 2D PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Forest Clicker - 2020 new game offline $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Magic Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Space Galaxy Wallpaper HD Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Abstract - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bohemian - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Colored Chalk - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Discolor - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fresco - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hero - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Holographic - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- King Blue - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mountain - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mural - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Nocturnal - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Luzicon Icon Pack for Nova/Apex/Evie/ADW launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Night Vision - Stealth Green Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ramka Frame - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Splash Pro - Liquid Wallpaper $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Fakenger Pro (Ad-Free) - Prank chat $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- WhatsMock Pro (Ad-Free) - Prank chat $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Auto TTS $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- N+ Launcher Pro - Nougat 7.0 / Oreo 8.0 / Pie 9.0 $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Smart Call Recorder PREMIUM $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- AndroMoney Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Launcher Plus One Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn to play Piano PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mazetools Soniface $16.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- READ MUSIC PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
-
Games
- Blu Escape - Hardcore Platformer $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dead Synchronicity: TCT $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fill it ins crosswords PRO- Fill ins word puzzles $3.45 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stardash - Remastered $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vestigium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Driving simulator VAZ 2108 SE Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mystery of Fortune 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 80 Days $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- City Destructor HD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Raanaa - The Shaman Girl $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rising Empires 2 - 4X fantasy strategy $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Lonely Hacker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Viola and the Spirits of Tintrea $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Abalone - The Official Board Game $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Agricola All Creatures... $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Braveland Wizard $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking Trip $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- DayD: Through time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Jaipur: A Card Game of Duels $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Love Letter - Strategy Card Game $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Patchwork The Game $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Potion Explosion $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quarto© $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Royal Roads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Slaughter: Act One $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Twilight Struggle $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Amazing Cube Live Wallpaper Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
Comments