Samsung's next foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, has already been leaked quite a bit. The company has yet to say anything about the Z Flip publicly... until now, anyway. A commercial for the device aired during the Oscars Academy Awards show tonight, giving us a first look at the phone outside of leaked images and videos.

The below ad shows off the folding screen of the Galaxy Z Flip, and shows off some of Samsung's built-in applications that have been modified to work better with the super-tall layout. The small display on the front is also shown providing information about an incoming call.

While the commercial doesn't actually mention the Z Flip by name, it does say that more will be revealed at Samsung's Unpacked event later this week.