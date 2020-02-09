Samsung's next foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, has already been leaked quite a bit. The company has yet to say anything about the Z Flip publicly... until now, anyway. A commercial for the device aired during the Oscars Academy Awards show tonight, giving us a first look at the phone outside of leaked images and videos.

The below ad shows off the folding screen of the Galaxy Z Flip, and shows off some of Samsung's built-in applications that have been modified to work better with the super-tall layout. The small display on the front is also shown providing information about an incoming call.

Samsung just showed off its new Fold during an Oscars commercial. That’s one way to announce something. pic.twitter.com/rtSJ3jvkif — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 10, 2020

While the commercial doesn't actually mention the Z Flip by name, it does say that more will be revealed at Samsung's Unpacked event later this week.