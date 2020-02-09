If the Galaxy Buds weren't compelling enough as a pair of true wireless earbuds for you, you may want to stick around and see what Samsung's cooking up next. The rumor beat for the upcoming Galaxy Buds+ is generating some impressive anticipation already. But if you want to know exactly how the Buds will stack up with the Buds+, Evan Blass has a leak for you.

The leaks blogger has posted what looks to be an official yet unreleased specification chart comparing the two products.

In case you can't tell, bigger and better is the theme with the Plus:

The Buds+ are billed at an MSRP of $149, $20 more than the Buds

The Buds+ have about 47% more power capacity at 85mAh and last 83% longer with a play time of 11 hours

Charge times have come down: a 3 minute plug should give 60 minutes of play time, thrice the previous generation

While both Buds and Buds+ use Bluetooth 5, the Buds+ can connect to multiple devices, not just one

There are tweeter and woofer drivers in the Buds+ and an extra microphone

The touch pad now has a dedicated Spotify button

While it's always been the case for Android users, iOS users are able to download a companion app for the Buds+

Some of these details have been affirmed by previous rumors. While it's somewhat unfortunate to not see active noise canceling here, for $149, the Galaxy Buds+ would be a meaner competitor to Apple's AirPods.

The buds will likely be brought up during Samsung's Unpacked event on February 11 and are likely to ship out to consumers in the next month or so.