Samsung is going to make the Galaxy S20 official in just a few days with the Snapdragon 865, but ZTE has beaten it to the punch by unveiling the Axon 10s with an 865 inside. The Axon 10s has a big screen, a little notch, and it's the first device with faster LPDDR5 RAM. One thing it doesn't have is a release date.

As ZTE's latest flagship phone, the Axon 10s doesn't skimp on specs. Here's what you get.

Specs SoC Snapdragon 865 RAM 6-12GB Storage 128-256GB Display 6.47 inches 1080 x 2340 OLED Battery 4,000 mAh Cameras 48MP primary, 8MP 3x tele, 20MP ultra-wide; 20MP front Software Android 10

Since this phone has a Snapdragon 865, that also means it will have a 5G modem inside. That 4,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+ support should give you enough juice to enjoy all those 5G signals you're surely getting these days. Right? It's got stereo speakers, but there's no headphone jack—hardly a surprise in this day and age. The Axon 10s will run Android 10 with the MiFavor 10 skin. It will have another in-display fingerprint sensor, but there's no secure face unlock for Android 10.

If feels like ZTE made this announcement a bit early just to tweak Samsung. It's the first device announced with the 865, but it might not be the first to launch. ZTE will circle back with a release date and pricing in the coming weeks.