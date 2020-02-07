There are plenty of fintech companies out there with great interest rates, but Wealthfront is one of the more popular ones. Like many banking/money-related apps, it already offered fingerprint authentication, but it now supports Google's face unlock API as well.

If you're on the latest version of Wealthfront, you should now have a "Use Biometrics" option in your settings. So if you have a Pixel 4 and you use Wealthfront often, you can now shave a few precious seconds during your login. Good stuff.