Nest has pioneered the smart thermostat industry since 2011. Although its Learning Thermostat is one of the best options on the market, it's amongst the priciest. Thankfully, the company later released the Thermostat E, which offers similar features for a more affordable price, at $170. With this Woot deal, you can grab one for even less, as it's currently down to just $135.

The Nest Thermostat E has almost all of the features of its more expensive sibling and integrates with Google Assistant. Unfortunately, the Thermostat E isn't compatible with as many systems as the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat, as it has "only" six wire input. Don't worry though, the Thermostat E still works with four out of five configurations, and it's mostly older ones that would be incompatible with it.

If you want to learn more about the Nest Thermostat E, make sure to read our full review. Once you're ready to buy, you can use the link below to make your purchase. If you're a Prime member, you'll also get it shipped for free.