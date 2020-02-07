With the Galaxy S11 S20 launch fast approaching, it's not surprising to see older Samsung phones being discounted. The Galaxy S9 is almost two years old now, though it's still a perfectly usable phone with a ton of features. Brand-new T-Mobile S9 units are currently being offered for just $349.99 — that's a lot of bang for the buck.

The Galaxy S9 features a 5.8" 1440p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. It also comes with fast wireless charging and IP67 water resistance. Android 10 should be coming soon for all US models (it's already out for a few).

A highly rated eBay seller is offering new T-Mobile S9s for $349.99 a pop. They come with one-year warranties and free shipping. Unfortunately, Midnight Black is the only available color, but at least it's the least controversial one. Hit the link below to pick one up before they sell out.