Whether you're puttering around town, traveling for a work conference, or hanging out at a public event, the last thing you ever want to see is your phone battery dipping below that 20% mark. For these cases when you don't have a wall charger handy, you need a reliable portable battery that packs enough power to recharge your mobile devices not just once, but multiple times, if necessary. To help you find the best of the best, we've put together a list of our five favorite USB-C Power Delivery charging banks that can top off all your gadgets on the go.

Jackery Supercharge 26800 — 26,800mAh

While Jackery is known for its portable power generators, the company also makes some pretty great charging banks. The Jackery Supercharge 26800 — also known as the mid-range gold standard for a portable charger in our review — features a substantial 26,800mAh battery that can deliver 45W of power via USB-C Power Delivery to phones, tablets, and low-power laptops, including some Chromebooks and MacBooks. This battery is also just under the general FAA limits for what you can easily bring on a plane, so you won't have to leave it behind when you travel by air.

The Jackery Supercharge 26800 can be a little pricey, but you can pick one up for $89.99 ($30 off MSRP) with coupon at Amazon right now.

Aukey PB-Y13 power bank — 10,000mAh

If you're looking for a little less power in a smaller package, the Aukey PB-Y13 power bank may be more your speed. It's packing a 10,000mAh battery that can deliver 18W of power to a mobile device. Unfortunately, that means you won't be able to power a laptop with this option, but given its size and portability, you'll likely just be using it to charge your phone anyway.

The Aukey PB-Y13 power bank is on sale now at Amazon for $29.99 ($17 off MSRP).

Zendure SuperTank USB-C PD portable charger — 27,000mAh

If money is of no concern and you're looking for a battery packing the most power allowed on a plane, you may as well throw your dollars at the Zendure SuperTank USB-C PD portable charger. This beast has a 27,000mAh battery capable of pushing 100W of power to phones, tablets, and even more demanding laptops, including the largest Macbook Pro. Due to its huge power, four outputs (including two USB-C ports), and broad device compatibility, we even called this device the best battery we've ever reviewed as of April 2019.

If you'd like to get your hands on the Zendure SuperTank USB-C PD portable charger, it'll set you back $191.99, but free shipping is included.

Omni 20+ portable power bank — 20,000 mAh

The Omni 20+ portable power bank is a little different compared to the other options on our list. This charger features variable voltage and has a 100W DC barrel for powering up niche devices like aerial drones. It is also equipped with AC (100W), USB-C (60W), and USB-A (18W) charging ports, making it ideal for juicing up DSLR cameras, mobile devices, and laptops. The top plate doubles as a Qi wireless charging mat so that you can lay your compatible phone down and power it up.

Although we praised its capabilities and size, its abundance of features and output types make it a complex option for most users. However, if you believe the Omni 20+ portable power bank meets your needs, you can pick one up for $199 at Amazon.

Anker Powerhouse 200 — 57,600mAh

Sometimes, having extra power at your disposal still isn't enough. For these situations, the Anker Powerhouse 200 should be your go-to choice. This portable generator is carrying a gargantuan 57,600mAh battery that's capable of powering mobile devices, more demanding laptops, and even small appliances, like a mini-fridge. As a result, the Powerhouse 200 is the perfect companion for camping trips, long hikes, and other excursions that take you far away from the comforts of civilization.

We weren't a fan of the hefty price tag when we reviewed it back in May, but that number has since been knocked down to a more reasonable $254.99 ($95 off the original price) at Amazon.

Need a USB-C wall charger?

Although life can take you on many adventures beyond the far reaches of a wall outlet, the truth is that you also spend a lot of time in places where a portable power bank isn't always necessary. Whether you're at home, work, or a friend's house, you should have a way to plug into an outlet and let your phone juice up. For this reason, we've put together a list of our five favorite USB-C Power Delivery wall chargers that span various outputs, price points, and more.