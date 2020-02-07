Even at its original price of $299.99, we dubbed Jabra's Elite 85h headphones "the best choice in ANC headphones right now." So when we saw these manufacturer-refurbished Elite 85h units listed on eBay for just $149, less than half of MSRP, we knew we had to share the wealth. This represents amazing value for money in the wireless ANC space.

Jabra got a lot right with the Elite 85h. They sound great with balanced mids and highs, they're rated for 36 hours of playback with ANC on (a lot better than both the Bose QC35 II and Sony 1000XM3), they have some nifty features, the active noise-cancellation is pretty good, and the $300 price already made it a better value than the Bose and Sony competitors. It is worth noting, however, that they're a bit heavy, Assistant integration isn't very deep, and there's no aptX or LDAC support.

This was a fantastic set of headphones at $300, and the $149 price tag on these manufacturer refurbs makes the deal unbelievably good. These are sold directly by Jabra through its eBay store with a 180-day warranty, and they're said to be in like-new condition. If you've been in the market for a set of ANC headphones, it's pretty hard to find a better alternative at this price.