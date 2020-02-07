Motorola has pulled back on flagship phones in the last few years, focusing its efforts on the G-series phones. It launched a lot of phones in the G7 generation, and we've been expecting a full Moto G refresh after the company rolled out the G8 Plus in select markets late last year. Today, Motorola has announced a pair of new G phones for everyone, the G Power and G Stylus. Both phones have three cameras and big batteries, but the Stylus trades a little battery capacity for the stylus slot.

Moto G Power

Specs SoC Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Display 6.4-inch 1080p LCD Rear cameras 16MP (f/1.7, 1.12μm), 2MP (f/2.2, 1.75μm) macro, 8MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) 118° ultra-wide angle Front camera 16MP (f/2.0, 1μ) Battery 5,000 mAh Software Android 10 Headphone jack Yes Dimensions 159.85 x 75.84 x 9.63mm, 199g

Motorola's G-series branding hasn't exactly been consistent over the years. The "Power" phones have traditionally been under-specced compared to other Moto G devices, but not this year. Moto has also dropped the number from the name (Moto G instead of G8). The G Power is on a similar footing as the G Stylus. It's got a Snapdragon 665, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 6.4-inch 1080p LCD with a hole-punch camera. Motorola has slimmed down the bezels a little this year, but there's still a noticeable "chin" below the screen.

The "Power" designation still means something this year. This phone has a huge 5,000mAh battery. Motorola says that should get you about three days of use before you need to plug in. The phone is a bit on the thick side at 9.63mm, but it's not as big or heavy as I would have expected given the battery capacity. That said, it's a plastic phone, so it doesn't feel quite as expensive as last year's glass G7. The stereo speakers are a nice luxury to have in a budget device, and Moto didn't forget the headphone jack. There's also a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Motorola is also pretty hyped up for the camera array, which includes a 16MP main sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter (118-degrees). It's hard to judge how well these cameras will work before having a chance to do a real review. From my limited time with the phone, this does seem like a solid imaging improvement compared to past G-series phones. I'm happy to see all the sensors actually offering user-facing features as opposed to many other "dual-camera" phones that have a secondary depth sensor.

Moto G Stylus

Specs SoC Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Display 6.4-inch 1080p LCD Rear cameras 48MP (f/1.7, 1.6μm), 2MP (f/2.2, 1.75μm) macro, Action Cam 16MP (f/2.2, 2.0μm, 117-degrees FOV) Front camera 16MP (f/2.0, 1μ) Battery 4,000 mAh Software Android 10 Headphone jack Yes Dimensions 158.55 x 75.8 x 9.2mm, 192g

Most of what I said about the G Power holds true for the G Stylus. It has the same display, plastic chassis, fingerprint sensor, SoC, and RAM. However, Motorola has equipped this phone with twice as much storage at 128GB. The battery, unfortunately, is just 4,000mAh (1,000mAh smaller). That's allegedly still enough for two full days of use. This phone is also slightly thinner than the G Power at 9.2mm.

The smaller battery is a consequence of the phone's namesake: the stylus. It slots in the bottom of the phone in about the same place as the Note 10's stylus. It doesn't pop out, so you have to hook the end of it with a fingernail, which can be a little tricky. The stylus is capacitive rather than inductive like the S Pen. That means there's no pressure sensitivity or hovering cursor. It is more precise than using a finger, but the use cases are much more narrow when you're stuck with simple capacitive input. Although, it does have a screen-off note-taking feature and a floating shortcut bubble like the Note (you can see the G Stylus compared to the Note 10+ below).

This phone has a triple camera setup as well, but the sensors are a bit different. The only camera the new G phones share is the 2MP macro lens. There's a 48MP main sensor on the G Stylus that defaults to "quad-pixel" binned images at 12MP. Plus, the pixels are larger at 1.6μm compared to the Power's 1.12μm pixels. There's also a 16MP action cam with a 117-degree field-of-view. Although, I think this might be the same part as the ultra-wide sensor on the G Power that's software-optimized and cropped for video. Like the One Action from last year, you can hold the phone vertically and capture landscape video. There's a button to toggle between "regular" video and the action cam video, but I can't imagine why you'd want to do that.

Pricing and availability

Motorola doesn't have a specific release timeframe for the Moto G Power and G Stylus. Both phones should appear unlocked at some point this spring. A more precise launch date will come later.

When they do launch, the G Power will run you $249.99, and the G Stylus will cost $299.99. The G Power is $50 less than last year's G7, which is smart--that phone was too expensive. That extra $50 for the G Stylus gets you the stylus (obviously), a better primary camera, the action camera, and double the storage. That might be worth it if you won't miss that extra battery capacity.