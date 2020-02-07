Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. The end of the week is finally here, and so it is time to celebrate by checking out the latest app and game sales available on the Google Play Store. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 29 temporarily free and 33 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Numberwiz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Video Gallery - HD Video Live Wallpapers $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Smart Notes {Pro} Ads-free $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BioPorcinoMobile - Manage your pigs $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ForzaTune 6 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Genetic Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dolce Gusto Touch Timer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
Games
- klocki $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Chess 3D Animation : Real Battle Chess 3D Online $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Memory Game - Official $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Chernog: Fortress of the Mad Admiral RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Idle Heroes of Hell - Clicker & Simulator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- IQ Test : Intelligence Test $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Magnet Balls Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- RowRow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Bubbles Battery Indicator - Charging animation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Star Clock Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Orgi - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Win Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Amons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Annabelle UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Gloss - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kaorin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rest - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shimu - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Maki Plus: Facebook and Messenger in a single app $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- MuseLead Synthesizer $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Total Calculator-Paid $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Call Blocker - Full PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- QR Code & Barcode Scanner - PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 6 days
- ForzaTune 7 — Forza Tuning Calculator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- World History $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3D Ball Compass $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ultimate PUBLIC Campgrounds (Over 43,100 in US&CA) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WINCor ATM Translator $10.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Tsuro - The Game of the Path $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fill-it ins number puzzles PRO $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dealer’s Life - Pawn Shop Tycoon $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Let's Break Stuff! Premium $2.12 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nobodies $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Weapon stripping NoAds $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 7Days: Decide your story $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Destructive physics: demolitions simulation $6.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fishing PRO (full) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hera Dark Icon Pack - Circle Shaped Dark Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Iconix - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vaporwave Wallpapers PRO 🌴 (NO ADS) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Winter Snow in Gyro 3D Pro $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
