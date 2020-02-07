AllCast was first released in 2013 by Koushik Dutta (koush) as a way to stream photos and videos to Chromecasts, Apple TVs, and other types of media players. It has continued to receive updates since then, with torrent streaming added last month, and now the app can play content from SMB servers.

Server Message Block, or SMB for short, is a common protocol for sharing files over a network. It's most commonly used by Windows to share folders, but since there's a free implementation of the protocol (Samba), just about any device that shares folders on a network (like NAS drives) uses it. AllCast can now mount SMB directories and stream any stored files to a Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox 360/One, or any other supported streaming box.

AllCast has added support for streaming from Windows Shared Folders! (smb) pic.twitter.com/bFnHQj224Z — AllCast (@AllCastApp) February 7, 2020

While there are already a few ways to access files on SMB servers from an Android device, like with Solid Explorer, now you won't have to download large video/audio files to your phone before streaming them.