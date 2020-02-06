The long-term durability of folding phones remains in question following the original Galaxy Fold's issues. Last year SquareTrade put the redesigned version of that phone to the test, with CNet later live-streaming 100,000 automated "folds" without damaging the device. This time it's the new Motorola Razr facing scrutiny, and CNet is again live-streaming its attempts to wear the folding mechanism down.

Last year it ran its tests for over 11 hours, with the redesigned Galaxy Fold surviving just over 100,000 folds without any problems. Of course, these were precisely controlled, essentially sterile tests, reproducing exactly the same motion over and over in what amounts to a cleanroom. That's not exactly a seal of approval for general use, since the real world is filled with pesky things like dust and lint, and your hands aren't doing exactly the same thing every time you close your phone.

Still, if you're into watching gadget snuff, there's always the chance the Moto Razr being tested could break, and that is bound to be a moment of sheer glee for the live chat. What else were you planning on watching tonight anyway?