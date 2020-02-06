Mobvoi's TichWatch Pro 4G is one of the most exciting WearOS ones on the market. It combines good built quality with impressive battery life, thanks to its layered screen technology. The timepiece traditionally sells for $299, but is down to just $219 today only, which is $79 off its regular list price.

The TicWatch Pro features a layered display, with an LCD screen overlaying an AMOLED one. This allows to extend battery life, promising up to 30 days of use on a single charge. The device also offers fitness tracking and sleep tracking, thanks to its built-in GPS, PPG heart rate sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope, as well as IP68+ waterproofing. On top of these features, the Wear OS device also comes with Google Pay support, meaning you won't have to carry your wallet around with you.

If you're convinced and want to get yours now, head over to Amazon using the link below to snatch one while the deal is still live.