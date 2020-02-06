OnePlus finally revealed its first TVs late last year, offering a mostly vanilla Android TV experience with a few exclusive features. The TVs have already received a few updates since launch, but a fairly significant one is just starting to roll out.
The new update carries a version number of V1.10.0T2001090305, and mainly focuses on improvements to the 'OxygenPlay' service, which integrates content from many different services into a single dashboard. Media from MXPlayer, Voot, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Spotify, JioSaavn are all now listed in OxygenPlay, making it easier to find what you're looking for without diving into a dozen apps.
Other new features include a new hotspot connection option with OnePlus phones, improved subtitle support, and more. The full changelog is below.
- New Content Integration : MXPlayer, Voot, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Spotify, JioSaavn
- New playback animation while playing music through Bluetooth stereo
- Enabled hotspot sharing from OnePlus smartphones to OnePlus TV with OnePlus Connect
- New PQ optimization
- Enabled support for both embedded and external subtitles while playing local videos
- Prime Video button on the remote can now power on / off the OnePlus TV
The update is just starting to roll out, so if you don't have it yet, you might have to wait a few days. Unlike OnePlus' phones, there's no easy way to manually install the OTA yourself.
- Source:
- OnePlus
