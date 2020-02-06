As Huawei's ongoing legal troubles with the US government begin to yield financial hurdles, the Chinese OEM has ignited a new legal quarrel, this time with a popular US phone carrier. Huawei has officially filed two lawsuits against Verizon Communications on the grounds of patent infringement.

According to Huawei, Verizon owes it an unspecified amount of money for utilizing technology contained within 12 Huawei-held patents. The two companies have reportedly been in negotiations to flesh out a viable licensing agreement for these patents since February 2019. However, no agreement was reached, prompting Huawei to take the legal route.

A Verizon spokesperson has already fired back a harsh rebuttal of the allegations:

"Huawei’s lawsuit filed overnight, in the very early morning, is nothing more than a PR stunt. This lawsuit is a sneak attack on our company and the entire tech ecosystem. Huawei’s real target is not Verizon; it is any country or company that defies it. The action lacks merit, and we look forward to vigorously defending ourselves."

The next step in this new legal tussle will be for Huawei and Verizon to present their cases and duke it out in court. Regardless of the ruling, it's unlikely that further litigation will help the Chinese OEM's reputation, especially in the United States where Verizon is most prominent. That said, if Huawei comes out victorious, the influx of funds from Verizon could help soften the short-term impact of the relentless US government ban.