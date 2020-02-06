Samsung smartwatches are popularly associated with their rotating bezels, but the Galaxy Watch Active came out with an inert glass bezel, embracing a monumental design shift to some users’ dismay. Its unanticipated follow-up met halfway with a new touch bezel that emulates its mechanical peer using haptic vibrations. Turns out, you can get this interactive bezel on the original Watch Active, and an update is already underway to enable it.
Left: Galaxy Watch Active changelog (via XDA). Center & Right: Galaxy Watch changelog.
A bunch of other features from the newer model are also trickling down to the Galaxy Watch Active and the Galaxy Watch. With the latest update installed, both wearables will offer you a new selection of watch face complications, besides a feature called My Style. It basically lets you create a custom watch face matching your outfit, just by adding a picture of your clothing in the companion app. Last year’s Galaxy Watch will also be getting an enhanced version of Bixby that was previously made available for the Watch Active users.
The update weighs 91.1MB for the Galaxy Watch Active and 117.18MB for the Galaxy Watch. Samsung has already begun rolling out these versions gradually across its global markets, but you might have to patiently wait for a bit for the update to hit your watch.
T-Mobile, Verizon
The Galaxy Watch variants on T-Mobile and Verizon are now receiving the same update more than two months after the unlocked model did. Both the feature list and the download size haven’t changed all that much compared to the previous rollout. You’ll be getting a handful of new watch faces along with access to Bixby 2.0 and other improvements to activity tracking. The update is now hitting both 42 and 46mm variants of the smartwatch in the US. Thanks Juan, Moshe.
Comments