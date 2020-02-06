In business, communications can be an exhaustive rote practice. You exchange greetings, suss out what the other side wants, and then things might get interesting from there. But in most cases, you could probably do well for yourself by setting up a bunch of templates in your email. More email apps are bringing them on board and the relatively popular Edison Mail is one of them.

It's pretty simple and straightforward: when drafting a new email, you can tap the new paper stack icon above the keyboard to access the Templates menu. Hitting the + button allows you to compose standardized messages with plug-and-play elements for names, dates, products, and other variables.

As a bonus (or a catch-up, depending on which email app you're coming from) in this update, Edison Mail has incorporated HTML Rich Text editing — that means you can use all of your favorite colors, fonts, and other formatting — for drafting as well as templates.

When you've got a template suitable for a reply, hit that paper stack icon again, select the template you need, then tap on the variable placeholders you've made and fill them in. Then hit send.

We told you it was pretty simple and straightforward.

Templates and rich text editing are available in the latest update to Edison Mail for Android (at the Play Store or APK Mirror) and iOS.

Gmail desperately needs an equivalent feature.

