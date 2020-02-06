Late last year, Google promised that the Pixel 4's automatic Call Screening feature would be coming to all of its Pixel phones in the coming weeks. Well, it's been eight weeks, but it looks like the feature is finally starting to roll out to other Pixel phones. We have confirmed reports that the Pixel 3 has picked up automatic Call Screening, potentially related to the latest Phone app beta.

Automatic Call Screen notification and settings in the Phone app on a Pixel 3 XL.

Although we didn't initially see automatic Call Screening available in our own examinations, the feature finally appeared on a Pixel 3 XL, following a series of reboots and clearing the Phone app from memory. Some reports indicate that the rollout might be tied to the most recent Phone app beta (testing program sign-ups are here). Corroborating that, we observed the feature in our testing on the latest beta version 44.0.292482385.

It's also possible the most recent monthly patches may have delivered the feature, or it could be controlled in a server-side setting/flag compatible with multiple versions of the app, among other potential explanations.

Whatever the precise cause is, though, Google is finally starting to roll the automatic Call Screen feature out to older Pixel phones. So far, all reports indicate just the Pixel 3 series is getting it, but we'll keep an eye out for the Pixel 2 as well and see if we can't enable the feature for that device.