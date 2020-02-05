Viber announced today a new note-taking feature appropriately dubbed "My Notes." Notes are accessible from your Chats list; adding a new note is the same experience as sending a message, and your list of notes looks an awful lot like a normal Viber conversation, but with additional features to help with organization.

Notes can be checked off, so you can see at a glance which tasks you've completed. You can also save messages and media you've sent or received to your notes. Notes sync between devices, so you'll see the same ones in all the places you're signed in to Viber. Eventually, you'll be able to set reminders for notes you want to see at certain times; that feature is "coming soon."

If you're already spending a lot of time in Viber, keeping notes and to-do lists in the app makes sense. My Notes is "rolling out globally" now.