Whether you're looking to replace an old charging adapter, or you want to invest in some extras to leave around the house or work, it can be a hassle to track down an option that's compatible with your device's proprietary fast-charging tech. That's why USB Power Delivery (PD) was created — to serve as a universal umbrella that can fast-charge just about any device, regardless of make and model. Here are five of our personal favorite USB-C PD chargers spanning different outputs, price points, and more.

Although wall chargers all serve the same general purpose, they aren't all built to the same quality standards. As a user, it's possible to come across adapters that exhibit unexpected incompatibilities or behaviors that disrupt the charging experience. The best adapter will always be the one that works safely and reliably with your devices. The Android Police team has thoroughly tested all the options on this list, and we can confirm that they all perform exceptionally well.

Aukey PA-Y19 30W USB-C wall charger

If you're in a need of an ultra-compact USB-C adapter that packs enough wattage to fast-charge your favorite mobile gadgets, look no further than Aukey's 30W option. This little guy has foldable prongs for easy portability, and it will work with most phones, tablets, and low-power computers, like some Chromebooks and MacBooks.

If you'd like to pick one of these up for yourself, the Aukey PA-Y19 30W USB-C charger is on sale right now for $22.99 ($7 off MSRP) with coupon at Amazon.

Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 30W USB-C wall charger

Anker also makes a very capable 30W USB-C charger. Although it doesn't have folding prongs and isn't as portable as the Aukey PA-Y19, Anker's adapter is still compact enough to easily fit in a bag or purse. At the same time, it boasts enough juice to fast-charge most phones, tablets, and some Chromebooks and MacBooks. It's also built around GaN tech, which uses gallium nitride to reduce heat and ensure higher charging efficiency.

You can grab one of these right now at Amazon for $27.99 ($2 off MSRP) with coupon.

RAVPower PD Pioneer 45W USB-C wall charger

If 30 watts isn't enough to meet your charging needs, the RAVPower PD Pioneer 45W USB-C charger is the next option we'd recommend. Its flat design makes it one of the only truly pocketable chargers on our list, even if it is a bit on the tall side. Built using GaN tech, the PD Pioneer can fast-charge all of the mobile devices you'd expect.

The RAVPower PD Pioneer 45W is more expensive than the first two options above, but it is currently on sale for $27.99 ($5 off MSRP) with coupon at Amazon.

RAVPower PD Pioneer 61W USB-C wall charger

The RAVPower PD Pioneer 61W is the beefier sibling to our third pick. This wall adapter is capable of powering up mobile devices, as well as moderately-thirsty laptops — like heftier Chromebooks, the MacBook Pro 13" — and it can even slow-charge a larger MacBook Pro while not under load. Also built around GaN tech, the PD Pioneer 61W includes safeguards to protect against overcharging and overheating, plus the prongs fold in to improve portability. In comparison, Anker makes a similarly-specced charger, but it has a larger footprint and a heavier price tag.

You can snatch up this adapter for $30.99 ($5 off) with coupon at Amazon today.

Zendure SuperPort 4 100W USB-C desktop charger

Surprisingly, there aren't many 100W USB-C PD options on the market, but when the Android Police team needs to charge up devices during testing sessions, we reach for the SuperPort 4 100W USB-C desktop charger. This honker is unapologetically large and expensive at $129.99 a piece, but it definitely gets the job done.

The SuperPort 4 can fast-charge anything from mobile devices to even the most demanding laptops, like the largest of the MacBook Pros. If you'd like to save $30, the Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 100W for $99.99 is also a decent device worthy of an honorable mention.

Need portable power?

Despite all the incredible things our smart devices can do, they all have one overarching limitation: They eventually run out of juice. If you're not near a wall outlet when your battery hits 1%, these USB-C PD wall adapters aren't going to be much help. For this reason, we're also putting together a list of our five favorite USB-C Power Delivery portable charging banks that you can check out later this week. Stay tuned!