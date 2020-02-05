Welcome to February! To usher in the second month of 2020, we have our usual deluge of deals that are ripe for the picking. This Wednesday, we're taking a look at an assortment of Mobvoi TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches, some true wireless earbuds, an adorable bunny baby monitor, and more.

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling earbuds: $198 ($31.99 off)

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones — $198, $31.99 off (Amazon) (Review)

If you weren't up for grabbing the refurbished Sony earbuds we shared in January, you can now pick up this same brand new pair for a discounted price. The Sony WF-1000XM3 feature best-in-class audio, HD noise cancellation, adaptive sound controls, and up to 24 hours of juice with the included charging case.

TicWatch models: starting at $127.99 (up to $51 off)

TicWatch E2 — $127.99, $32 off (Mobvoi)

— $127.99, $32 off (Mobvoi) TicWatch S2 — $143.99, $36 off (Mobvoi)

— $143.99, $36 off (Mobvoi) TicWatch C2 — $159.99, $40 off (Mobvoi)

— $159.99, $40 off (Mobvoi) TicWatch Pro — $199.99, $50 off (Mobvoi) (Review)

— $199.99, $50 off (Mobvoi) (Review) TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE — $248.17, $50.83 off (Mobvoi)

Mobvoi arguably makes some of the sleekest Wear OS watches on the market. In this expansive TicWatch sale, you can snatch up four different models encompassing a range of price points and styles. There's even a 4G/LTE version that, when activated with a carrier, will let you make phone calls and send text messages without having your phone nearby.

Arlo Baby Monitor: $99.99 ($19.94 off)

Arlo Baby Monitor — $99.99, $19.94 off (Amazon)

Who says an intelligent baby monitor can't also be adorable? This option from Arlo includes a 1080p camera for crisp HD video, 2-way wireless walkie talkie so that you can hear your baby (and speak to them), and night vision to help you see your child even in a dark room. The Arlo Baby Monitor also supports voice controls via Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri.

Anker Nebula Capsule mini projector: $249.99 ($50 off)

Anker Nebula Capsule mini projector — $249.99, $50 off (Amazon) (Review)

The Anker Nebula Capsule is a pint-sized video projector that's about the size of a 12oz can of cola. When we reviewed it back in 2018, we loved it for its design and four hours of battery life on a single charge. When not in video projection mode, it can also be used as a Bluetooth smart speaker at up to 30 hours per charge.