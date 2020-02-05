The latest Deal of the Day is live over at Amazon, and today's discounts should be of particular interest to anyone who finds their devices' batteries dying more than they'd like. Amazon is offering a selection of charging products from accessory manufacturer RAVPower to keep your electronics juiced up throughout the day. To many, RAVPower is best known for its extensive lineup of power banks, several of which we've reviewed here at AP. Today only, buyers can save anywhere from 25-40% on power banks, cables, and chargers for the home or car.

No matter what or where you need to charge, this selection of power banks and adapters should have what you need. The charging adapters are Quick Charge 3.0 or USB-C PD compatible, and, due to the varied combinations of available ports, charging speed, and capacity, there should be a power bank that suits your needs. There is even a super-slim GaN charger, capable of outputting a maximum of 45W over USB-C PD.

All of the deals listed above should be available until the end of the day, which leaves you with about 12 hours, as of publishing time, to take advantage of this charging-centric sale. One thing to note, while all of the prices included in this deal are available without the use of a coupon, at least some of these products are eligible for additional discounts by activating the coupon code provided on the product's Amazon listing.