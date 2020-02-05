Last year, all smartphone manufacturers got into a single room and elected a unified rear-facing camera design for smartphones: a rectangular bump on the top left. That's the only logical explanation for the slew of similar-looking devices we've seen in recent months, be it the iPhone 11, Pixel 4, Galaxy Note10 and S10 Lite, or others. We've known for a while that Samsung's upcoming flagships will follow the same trend and now we're getting further proof thanks to real-life images of the S20 Ultra and S20+.

In the first leaked photo at the top of the post, you can find the S20 Ultra (left) and S20+ (right) sitting tightly next to each other. This isn't our first time seeing the S20+ live. We already spotted it last month and knew it'll have four rear-facing cameras (12MP primary, telephoto, wide-angle, and possibly macro) with an LED flash. The new image corroborates that camera layout, and is a relief considering early renders hinted at an ugly random alignment.

Galaxy S20 Ultra

The S20 Ultra, however, is making its photographic debut today. We were expecting a humongous protuberance on the phone's back, but it looks even more impressive in real pics compared to renders. About half of the phone's width is taken by this large module, which houses three cameras (likely a primary sensor, wide-angle, and macro), the LED flash, and a microphone hole in the top square, and adds a separate bottom element for the "100X space zoom" lens. According to leaks, this periscope sensor will be capable of 10x optical zoom, with an added 10x digital zoom, for a total of 100x zoom.

Unfortunately, the leaked images don't show much more, but they're enough to whet our appetites before the S20 series' official announcement on February 11. For more info about what we're expecting from Samsung's new flagship S20 devices, check Stephen's extensive rumor roundup.