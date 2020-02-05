Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Our sales roundup in the middle of the week tends to be lighter than our Monday and Friday roundups. So I only have a total of 52 apps and games to share today, but luckily there are actually quite a few quality discounts in the bunch, such as the sales for the games Golf Peaks, inbento, and Bouncer Story. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 26 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Camera and Microphone Blocker $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Top Scanner Pro - Document Scanner $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speedometer GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- PDF converter & editor $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- PDF creator & editor pro $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Bouncer Story $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- IQ Test Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Domino Fall 3D - Relaxing endless ball & hit game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ego Rigo $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Magnet Balls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rescue the Enchanter $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heroes Defender Fantasy - Epic Tower Defense Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Magnetic Balls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super God Blade VIP : Spin the Ultimate Top! $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Win10 Flat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Blex UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- iLOOK Icon pack UX THEME $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIUI Icon Pack PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Advanced Task Killer $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Game Booster X: Game Play Optimizer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Deep Relaxation - Guided Meditation $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- File and PDF Converter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Astrolapp Live Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- IDM+: Music, Video, Torrent Downloader [25% OFF] $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iRadTech $24.99 -> $16.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Charlie the Duck $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tsuro - The Game of the Path $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castle Of Awa - Relaxing challenges $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Slimeking's Tower (No ads) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Golf Peaks $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Siege: Pocket Edition $10.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- HideAndSeek2 [Story of Demian] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- inbento $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Radium 2 $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Storm Rush $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Exorcist[Story of School] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tobrix $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Cartogram - Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
