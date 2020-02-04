Signal isn't just a utilitarian app for sending encrypted messages — it also incorporates many of the features you get in more mainstream services. The app recently added support for link previews and ephemeral media messages, and now you can react to new messages with emoji. ✨

The main idea here is that you can add reactions to a certain message without spamming other people in a group chat. Unlike other messaging services, like Slack and Discord, you can only choose from a handful of emoji. Let's hope that changes soon, because I don't see the eggplant emoji 🍆 anywhere.

The new feature is part of the latest Signal Messenger beta. If you can't wait for reactions to leave beta, you can sign up for the testing program on Google Play here.