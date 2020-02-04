It's funny to think that at one point, not too long ago, Samsung was known mainly as one manufacturer among many, trying to break into the smartphone market. Samsung has since become a household name that produces more products than many of us will ever realize. Amazon is now offering savings of 20% or more on select Samsung Chromebooks, tablets, and desktop monitors during its Deal of the Day.

There are some truly impressive savings to be found in this latest Deal of the Day, with some items, like the Galaxy Tab and Space monitor, discounted by more than $100. While this may not apply to every product on the list, many of them are currently available at a new all-time low price. As for the sole Chromebook family included in this sale, Samsung's Chromebook 4 and 4+ won't blow anyone away with their specs but could still serve as excellent entry-level machines with an estimated 12.5 hours of battery life.

As I'm sure you can guess, this Deal of the Day from Amazon is available until the end of the day only, and all of these prices could jump right back up once those timers expire, so make sure you take advantage of these savings while you can.