Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Poco made a splash with its first phone by bringing a Snapdragon 845 chip to the $300 price bracket, reminding many of OnePlus’s early days. A year and a half after the Poco F1 was unveiled, the company is finally coming out with a follow-up called the Poco X2, initially only for the Indian market. The handset is basically a relabeled Redmi K30, which was announced in China alongside the $284 K30 5G in December 2019.
The second phone to come out of Poco’s stable doesn’t use a flagship processor but settles for the mid-tier, gaming-focused Snapdragon 730G processor instead. You can configure the X2 with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. As for its display, the X2 is among the handful of smartphones that sport a 120Hz panel, and that's especially exciting given the price point. Its full HD LCD screen is HDR 10-enabled and measures 6.67 inches diagonally.
Poco has included a total of six cameras on the X2—four on the back and two on the front. The primary camera uses a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, while you also get an ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensor at the rear. For taking selfies, you have a 20MP+2MP camera setup placed in a hole punch. The company supplies a 27W fast charger in the box to quickly juice up the 4500mAh battery. The X2 doesn’t disappoint in the ports department either, thanks to the presence of a headphone jack as well as USB Type-C.
As was the case with the Poco F1, the X2 will also remain exclusive to India, to begin with, and there's no word yet on whether it will come to other markets. The base 6GB+64GB variant is priced at ₹15,999 ($225) while the mid-tier option with more spacious 128GB storage costs ₹16,999 ($240). You can only get 8GB of RAM with the highest-end model that has 256GB of onboard storage and comes in at ₹19,999 ($280). It can be picked up from Flipkart starting from February 11.
Specs
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
OS
Android 10-based MIUI 11 with Poco launcher
RAM
6/8GB LPDDR4X
Storage
64/128/256GB UFS 2.1
Memory card
up to 512GB
Display
6.67" LCD (2400x1080), 20:9, 120Hz, HDR 10, 500 nits, Gorilla Glass 5
Battery
4500mAh, 27W charging
Cameras (front)
20MP, f/2.2 + 2MP (for portrait blur)
Cameras (rear)
64MP, f/1.89, PDAF, 4K video, 960fps slow-motion + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV + 2MP super macro lens, f/2.4 + 2MP portrait depth of field lens, f/2.4
Connectivity
dual-SIM (hybrid), 4G LTE with VoLTE and VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 5
Dimensions
165.3 x 76.6 x 8.79mm, 208g
Biometrics
Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Ports
USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack (Qualcomm Hi-Fi DAC)
Additional
Splash resistant (P2i), IR blaster
