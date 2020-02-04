Today marks the official launch of Nvidia's GeForce Now game streaming service, a direct competitor to Google Stadia. With this news in mind, many Stadia fans may be left wondering how Google will respond to the launch of GeForce Now, and it would appear that the official release of Monster Energy Supercross 3 is the big reveal from the Stadia camp today, since it's actually the first game to be released on the Stadia platform in 2020.

The trailer above should provide a quick look at what to expect from Monster Energy Supercross 3. As you can see, this is a motorbike racing game, and it includes online multiplayer as well as co-op play. There's even a course designer in the mix for those that would like to build their own race tracks. So if this sounds good to you, then you can pick up the title on the Stadia store for $59.99, which is oddly $10 more than the Steam version.

Of course, it's hard to ignore the fact that the Stadia release of Monster Energy Supercross 3 is the first game to arrive on the platform since mid-December. However, I'd hardly call this game a must-buy, what with the majority of Metacritic scores topping off somewhere in the '70s (out of 100). At best, I'd describe Monster Energy Supercross as highly-polished shovelware (it's not great, but it's not awful either), which is hardly the type of game I'm sure most Stadia fans were hoping for after such a long drought.

Google has also announced today that the Joker (of Batman fame) arrives in Mortal Kombat 11, and he, of course, brings along a few signature moves. If you happen to already own the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack (currently on sale for $16.00), then you should be able to jump in right now to play as the Joker. If you don't own the Kombat Pack, then you can purchase the Joker outright for $5.99 from the Stadia Store.

Besides the release of Monster Energy Supercross 3 and the addition of the Joker in Mortal Kombat 11, Stadia fans can also expect a new Destiny 2 event to land at 9AM PST. It's known as the Empyrean Foundation event, and it's centered around the idea that players will have to cooperate in order to contribute resources towards a common goal. So hopefully, this event will liven up Destiny's servers on Stadia, ideally bringing in returning and fresh players alike.