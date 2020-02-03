Spam and fraud protection are great features to have in apps, especially if they handle your finances. It’s one thing to take precautions, but it’s another to downright block other apps that could enable such nefarious purposes. For Paytm—a well-established, mobile-first payment service in India—remote control and screen sharing apps like TeamViewer and AnyDesk are now considered security risks.

Recently, users who have either of these remote control apps installed started seeing a popup in Paytm, demanding they uninstall the apps. Paytm won’t budge unless you do as directed. Several disgruntled users took to Twitter to question Paytm on this extreme security measure, which it clarified was to prevent fraud. TeamViewer is also separately in touch with the digital wallet over its concerns. Meanwhile, Paytm suggests switching to the work profile on your phone if you don’t wish to drop any of these apps, but that isn’t a viable solution for most.

This is certainly not the first time Paytm has voiced concerns regarding screen sharing apps. It has warned its users by way of blog posts and app notifications to avoid TeamViewer and AnyDesk, but blocking the apps is new. Such remote-control apps have long been used to target Paytm users who’ve opted for the KYC process, which is supposed to be a face-to-face interaction. Fraudsters lure them into giving remote access to their phones, which in most cases results in an empty wallet. Still, is blacklisting popular apps a good solution? Paytm could’ve made its service less easily exploitable instead.

