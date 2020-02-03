Square Enix has revealed a new Kingdom Hearts game for mobile, and it's tentatively titled Project Xehanort. The reason for this placeholder name is so Square Enix can drum up press by asking everyone to join a Twitter campaign to guess the game's name.
Now, I would like to point out that Square Enix often holds its cards close to its chest, rarely sharing meaningful gameplay videos or screenshots for its free-to-play mobile games, so it's hardly a surprise to see the company lean into this attitude with the launch of today's "guess the name" campaign for Project Xehanort. Not only does this tactic allow the company to show nothing of the title during this public announcement, but it's also an easy way to get attention for what essentially boils down to an ad campaign. As you can guess, I'm not a fan of companies that announce games with nothing to show, especially when it's done on purpose.
Since Square Enix is so tight-lipped, we don't know much about Project Xehanort, but what is known is that the game will contain in-app purchases and that it will be available on Android, Amazon, and iOS this spring. Past that, there's little to go on. However, if you take a look at the only two tweets from the official Project Xehanort Twitter account, you'll notice that the word "experience" is used in both instances when describing the game, and when coupling this insight with the fact that IAPs will be available, it's probably a safe bet to assume the game will be free-to-play while pushing expensive IAPs.
If you'd like to participate in the Twitter campaign to guess the name of Project Xehanort, all you have to do is follow the new @ProjectXehanort account, and then add in a comment with your guess while including the #KHNameContest hashtag. Only one entry per Twitter account is allowed per day, and entrants may not submit entries through more than one account, or else they will be disqualified. This campaign will end on January 28th, at 6:59PM PT, and ten winners will be selected on that date.
Square Enix reveals Project Xehanort's official name
Two weeks ago, we learned that Square Enix has a new Kingdom Hearts experience planned for 2020, and at the time, the project was tentatively named Project Xehanort. Of course, Square Enix being Square Enix, the company made an event out of the unnamed project, allowing fans to guess the name of the game on Twitter as part of a contest. Well, that contest is now over, and the official name of the project has been revealed.
The official title for Project Xehanort is KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD
Additional info will be released after mid-February.
For the winners of our #KHNameContest, we will begin sending direct messages through this account soon. Thank you for your patience. #KHDR pic.twitter.com/gkwr2podgv
— KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD (@kh_dr_na) January 31, 2020
As you can see in the tweet above, Kingdom Hearts Dark Road is the official title of Project Xehanort, and more details about the game will be shared sometime after the middle of this month. So if you're keen to have Square Enix drip feed you news about Kingdom Hearts Dark Road, I suppose you'll want to keep an eye on the official Kingdom Hearts Dark Road Twitter account. Of course, once Square Enix actually bothers to reveal something substantial about the project, you can expect to find further coverage here as well. Until then, enjoy guessing what Square Enix has up its sleeve.
- Source:
