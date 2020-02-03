You know what time it is—that's right, it's time for Pixel patches. After a rough end to 2019, Google's Pixel team has now managed to get the first two patches of 2020 out the door on time. All Pixel phones aside from the first-gen devices now have February 2020 patches available on the Google dev pages.
Google has the February 2020 patches are ready for download as either factory images or OTA files. There are builds for the Pixel 4/4 XL, 3a/3a XL, 3/3 XL, and 2/2 XL. You can sideload the files right now to get the latest software, but Google should start an OTA rollout soon. Be aware if you do decide to download, there are a few carrier-specific builds for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.
Google's changelog, which you can see above, lists the functional changes in this update. There are no new features or major fixes—it's all minor tweaks and bug fixes for the Pixel 4/4 XL. The update will also have the latest security patches.
